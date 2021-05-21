Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa hits 1-year low of $364 shipped

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $363.86 shipped. That’s $66 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This exceptional-looking sofa could prove to be a great way to refresh the appearance of your living room, home office, and more. It boasts a unique, mid-century modern look that’s not seen very often and is bound to take the look of your space to the next level. The entire piece measures 72.3 x 30.5 x 32.3 inches. It’s touted as having “extra plush cushioning,” which could make it a nice place to relax when watching TV, shopping online, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Forego the look above and save big with the Serta Rane Sofa at $135 shipped. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing a new space. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. Well over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.1/5 stars.

The deals don’t stop there though. Right now you can cash in on this 3-piece end table set at $52 or a mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar at $42. And if the neither of the seating options above are to your liking, check out this spacious sectional sofa for $651 shipped. Finally, don’t forget to peek at this roundup of desk discounts priced from $50 or start standing while you work with this frame at a low of $264.50.

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa features:

This mid-century modern sofa is a wonderful addition to any room in your home. Featuring wood sides and rounded legs for a true mid-century feel. This sofa has extra plush cushioning and a button-tufted seat and back. With both style and comfort, you can’t go wrong with this sofa.

