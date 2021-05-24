FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mountain Hardwear Memorial Day Event takes 25% off t-shirts, shorts, jackets, more from $19

Mountain Hardwear is kicking off the Memorial Day week with 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Kor Preshell Full-Zip Jacket. This style is currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $130. This lightweight jacket is perfect for morning hikes and transitioning weather. The material is waterproof, which is great in case you run into spring showers and it also has an attached hood. It features a flattering fit with a streamline waistband and it has large pockets to store essentials. You can choose from several fun color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Backcountry Memorial Day Event for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

