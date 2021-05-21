Backcountry Memorial Day Sale cuts up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more from $20

Backcountry’s Memorial Day Event is live! Save up to 50% off sitewide including top brands from The North Face, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Purchases exceeding $50 or more receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s The North Face Class V Belted Swim Trunks for just $37. For comparison, these swim trunks were originally priced at $50. The belted design allows you to have a perfect fit and you can choose from several fun color options. They also have a quick drying fabric for added comfort as well as stretch infused material too. Plus, this style has UPF 50 sun protection and the breathable mesh liner is great for summer as well. Head below the jump to score even more deals today and you will also want to check out the REI Anniversary Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!