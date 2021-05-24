iPhone 11/Pro/Max on sale from $540 in Woot’s cert. refurb Apple clearance sale

Woot has now kicked off a certified refurbished iPhone clearance event starting at $265 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $639.99 for the 64GB model. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, comes within $30 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. You can also step up to the 512GB capacity at $754.99, down from the usual $1,349 going rate.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more. A 90-day warranty completes the package and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple deals today include:

After you’ve shopped all of the discounts at Woot, don’t forget that those looking to bring home the latest handsets from Apple can still take advantage of this ongoing Verizon promotion. Alongside offering a free iPhone 12 with the purchase of another, you can currently get up to $1,000 in credit on broken smartphones, too.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

