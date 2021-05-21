Verizon launches BOGO free iPhone 12 sale + offers up to $1,000 in credit on broken handsets

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a buy one get one free promotion on a selection of the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and more headlined by the iPhone 12 64GB for $33.33 per month. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here, with those switching from another carrier receiving a bonus $250 credit. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Not sure on which model is right for you? Check out our coverage comparing the lineup and then head below for more.

Alongside the BOGO free promotion detailed above, Verizon Wireless is also continuing the savings by offering up to $1,000 in credit when you trade in your existing phone. Regardless of if it’s your current daily driver or a broken handset, the popular promotion that launched on April Fools’ Day is back. You’ll need to sign up for a new unlimited plan in order to take advantage of the full savings, which also brings an added $200 Mastercard gift card into the picture to sweeten the pot.

And then as we close out the week, be sure to check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide for the rest of the best deals. Alongside an all-time low returning on the M1-powered MacBook Pro at $199 off, you’ll be able to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $104 for those who picked up the M1 iPad Pro.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!