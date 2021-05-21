FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Verizon launches BOGO free iPhone 12 sale + offers up to $1,000 in credit on broken handsets

-
AppleiPhoneVerizon
Shop now BOGO Free

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a buy one get one free promotion on a selection of the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and more headlined by the iPhone 12 64GB for $33.33 per month. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here, with those switching from another carrier receiving a bonus $250 credit. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Not sure on which model is right for you? Check out our coverage comparing the lineup and then head below for more.

Alongside the BOGO free promotion detailed above, Verizon Wireless is also continuing the savings by offering up to $1,000 in credit when you trade in your existing phone. Regardless of if it’s your current daily driver or a broken handset, the popular promotion that launched on April Fools’ Day is back. You’ll need to sign up for a new unlimited plan in order to take advantage of the full savings, which also brings an added $200 Mastercard gift card into the picture to sweeten the pot.

And then as we close out the week, be sure to check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide for the rest of the best deals. Alongside an all-time low returning on the M1-powered MacBook Pro at $199 off, you’ll be able to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $104 for those who picked up the M1 iPad Pro.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro returns to the all...
Picking up the new M1 iPad Pro today? Score Apple Penci...
Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts seasons of ...
Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is n...
Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPh...
Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers M1 at the deskto...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $100 off at Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Razer’s best-selling Kishi iPhone game controller drops to its lowest price yet at $85

$85 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More
Save $92

Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $92 off from $199

From $207 Learn More
Reg. $59

Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPhone 12 while it’s down to $49.50

$49.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day BOGO iPhone sale, M1 iMac + iPad see first discounts, AirPods MAx hit new low, more

Learn More
1-year low

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa hits 1-year low of $364 shipped

$364 Learn More
4 for $16

Magazine bundles with titles from $3.50/yr.: Men’s Health, GQ, Arch Digest, Esquire, more

From $3.50 Learn More
40% off

Ferrari Memorial Day sale at Amazon slashes official watches as low as $72.50 (Up to 40% off)

From $72.50 Learn More