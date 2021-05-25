FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $200 on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones on sale from $700

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
From $700 $200 off

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s recent lineup of unlocked Galaxy S21 Android smartphones starting at $699.99 shipped. Many of the offers are also matched at B&H. Our top pick amongst the batch is the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB for $999.99. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer stacks up to $200 in savings while also matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 325 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look heading below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB smartphone for $799.99. Down from $1,000, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer matching the all-time low, as well. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

Lastly, you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S21 marked down to $699.99, with today’s offer saving you $100 from the usual $800 going rate and marking the first price cut to date. Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, as well as a similar triple camera setup as with the S21+. Then for even more deals, hit up our Android guide as well as our roundup of all the best app and game discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. Video recording can reach up to 8K resolution, and with 8K Video Snap, specific memories can be plucked out as 33MP hi-res stills. With support for an (optional) S Pen, you can precisely edit the footage, annotate, draw, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Crucial’s MX500 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal SSD...
Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000m...
Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad ...
Metal-finish Seagate Touch 1TB Portable HDD now matchin...
eufyCam 2 Pro HomeKit Secure Video systems start at $35...
GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter falls to new...
Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’...
Anker’s Roav DashCam S1 captures 1080p60 + has bu...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $200

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra now $200 off at the lowest prices in months

From $800 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
$155 off

Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $295 shipped

$295 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6.7-inch AMOLED+ display at $100 off

$500 Learn More
Save now

Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now down to $499

$499 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 falls to best price yet from $449 (Save $100), more

From $449 Learn More
Reg. $250

Score a complete Monoprice 5.1.2-Ch. Home Theater System with sub for $180 (Reg. $250)

$180 Learn More
Reg. $230

Crucial’s MX500 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $154 (Reg. $230)

$154 Learn More