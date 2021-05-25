Save up to $200 on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones on sale from $700

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s recent lineup of unlocked Galaxy S21 Android smartphones starting at $699.99 shipped. Many of the offers are also matched at B&H. Our top pick amongst the batch is the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB for $999.99. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer stacks up to $200 in savings while also matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 325 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look heading below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB smartphone for $799.99. Down from $1,000, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer matching the all-time low, as well. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

Lastly, you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S21 marked down to $699.99, with today’s offer saving you $100 from the usual $800 going rate and marking the first price cut to date. Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, as well as a similar triple camera setup as with the S21+. Then for even more deals, hit up our Android guide as well as our roundup of all the best app and game discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. Video recording can reach up to 8K resolution, and with 8K Video Snap, specific memories can be plucked out as 33MP hi-res stills. With support for an (optional) S Pen, you can precisely edit the footage, annotate, draw, and more.

