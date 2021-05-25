FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Own The Martian, Back to the Future, Home Alone, and other 4K movies for just $5 each

Reg. $15 $5 each

Today, Amazon is offering a selection of digital 4K movies on sale for $5 each. Our favorite flick is The Martian in 4K, which normally goes for $15. Mark Watney is an astronaut played by Matt Damon in this unique space movie directed by Ridley Scott. He’s taking a manned mission to Mars, where Mark is presumed dead after a fierce storm and his crew leaves him behind. However, Mark survives and finds himself stranded alone on the planet with few supplies as he tries to signal Earth that he’s alive. Can he make it home? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.7/5 stars. In the mood for something more lighthearted, like Home Alone, Back to the Future, or even Bad Boys? Well, head below for other great movie deals.

More $5 4K movies:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s $10 or less Classic Villains movie sale that’s going on right now. It’s packed with fan-favorite villains like Wicked Witch of the West, Pennywise, Voldemort, Jigsaw, and The Terminator, making now a great time to stock up on horror or fun flicks alike.

More on The Martian:

During a manned mission to Mars, Astronaut Mark Watney is presumed dead after a fierce storm and left behind by his crew. But Watney has survived and finds himself stranded and alone on the hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must draw upon his ingenuity, wit and spirit to subsist and find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive. Millions of miles away, NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring “the Martian” home, while his crewmates concurrently plot a daring, if not impossible, rescue mission.

