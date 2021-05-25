FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $10 or less Classic Villains movie sale is packed with fan-favorites

-
Apple is back to kick off the week with a new collection of discounted movies courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll be able to lock-in a range of flicks starring classic villains for $10 or less. With everyone from the Wicked Witch of the West to Pennywise, Voldemort, Jigsaw, and The Terminator, this sale is packed with films to expand your collection. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 or less Classic Villains movie sale

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes deliver a selection of $10 or less titles ranging from classics like Wizard of Oz and Silence of the Lambs to Terminator, Saw, It, and other films featuring iconic and dastardly villains. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Last Vermeer. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released World War II action film starring Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, and Vicky Krieps.

