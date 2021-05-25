Recently, Sony introduced an all-new line of X-series speakers that include the SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, and SRS-XG500. These are designed to help users “LIVE LIFE LOUD” and offer a range of sound quality, portability, durability, and lighting options. These are higher-end speakers designed to be brought to the beach, your backyard BBQ, or just used inside for karaoke nights. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Sony’s latest X-series speakers.

Sony’s SRS-XP700 is a massive speaker tower with 25-hour battery life

Sony’s all-new SRS-XP700, or the XP700 for short, is the company’s flagship speaker in the X-series lineup. It has three front-facing high-efficiency tweeters, as well as one rear high-efficiency tweeter. This delivers omnidirectional “Party sound” with punchy bass, according to Sony.

Sporting IPX4 water resistance, this speaker is ready to keep the party going, even when rain starts to fall. The XP700 also comes with two microphone inputs, which can be used for both a microphone and a guitar or an additional microphone at the same time. This means you can jam out to some karaoke with friends or family, as well as just serenade those listening with tunes from your guitar, depending on the mood.

The XP500 is perfect for on-the-go karaoke

We mentioned that the XP700 above has two microphone inputs. Well, the XP500 also sports the same number of inputs. Where the two differ is in overall size and portability.

Rocking two front high-efficiency tweeters, you’ll lose out on the rear-firing option, though gain quite a bit of portability in the process. The XP500 is also IPX4 water-resistant, and can be positioned either horizontally or vertically.

With up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, this speaker is designed to go wherever you do this summer, bringing the party along for the ride. There’s even an integrated carry handle to make it easy to tote around.

Take the XG500 with you everywhere, thanks to IP66 waterproofing and 30 hours of battery life

Rounding things out is the XG500, which loses a few features that the XP500/XP700 above offer, but also gains some new ones. While the above two speakers have dual microphone inputs, you’re only going to get one on the XG500. But, the XG500 also features passive radiators that are “optimized to reproduce clear bass sound for the ultimate listening experience.”

Being IP66 water- and dust-resistant, you can use it by the pool with ease, and even keep the tunes rocking at the beach just the same.

Pricing and availability

The SRS-XP700 will retail for $448, the SRS-XP500 $348, and the SRS-XG500 $448. All are available to pre-order at Amazon with shipping slated to begin on June 11.

