Husky’s 72-inch solid wood top is perfect for desks or workbenches at $132 (25% off)

Home Depot is offering the Husky 72-inch Solid Wood Workbench/Desk Top for $132.29 with free in-store pickup. Down 25% from its list price, today’s deal comes within $10 of our last mention from back in February and is the best available. While this top might be branded for use with Husky workbenches, it also has a multitude of other abilities. You can mount this to a standing desk frame, set it on top of a few sets of drawers, or just place it anywhere you want a quality table. It’s made from solid wood, meaning it’ll have a bit of heft and weight to it, so do keep that in mind. But, given that it measures 1.25- by 24- by 72-inches, it’s plenty big for any standing desk setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Are you in need of a standing desk in its entirety? Well, this one from Amazon will get the job done at just $70. While it doesn’t have the largest top, and it’s not made from the highest-quality components, it’s perfect if you’re starting out with nothing and just need something quick to begin your work-from-home experience in a flash.

If you’re planning to use this for a workbench in the garage, you’ll likely need some power tools to go with it. Right now, we’re tracking DEWALT 20V combo tool kits up to 35% off. Pricing starts at $139, and you’ll find quite a few options to choose from here.

More about Husky’s Solid Wood Top:

Install this Husky 72-in. solid wood top on the 6-ft. workbench. It can support up to 3,000 lbs. of evenly distributed weight. It is designed for heavy-duty tasks, allowing you to complete a range of projects. You can easily install this work top with the included bolts.

