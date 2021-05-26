DEWALT 20V combo tool kits are now up to 35% off at Amazon from $139

Amazon currently offers the DEWALT 20V Max 7-Tool Combo Kit for $451.99 shipped. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, marks the second-best price of the year, and is one of the best prices to date overall. Whether you’re just looking to kickstart the DIY setup or expand beyond some more basic home improvement gear, this 7-tool package from DEWALT is a notable option considering today’s price. You’ll get everything from essentials like a cordless drill and angle grinder to saws, flashlights, and a pair of batteries that can be swapped amongst all of the inclusions. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 395 customers. Head below for more.

For those who don’t need to equip their weekend warrior arsenal with as comprehensive of a package, Amazon is also discounting the DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit to $139. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches the all-time low. This 2-tool bundle includes a cordless drill and impact driver which are both compatible with the greater DEWALT 20V Max ecosystem. A pair of compatible batteries are also included alongside a charger and carrying case. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers.

There are plenty of other price cuts available today in our home goods guide, as well. Notably, we’re tracking a series of price cuts on various eufy vacuums, including some robotic offerings and the new HomeVac S11 Lite at $150. So whether you’re looking to do the cleaning yourself or hand it off to a new robotic vacuum, the up to 30% in savings make crossing chores off the list more affordable.

DEWALT 20V Max 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

The 20V MAX Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit comes with a 2.0Ah battery. It includes our DCD780 20V MAX Compact Drill/Driver which is lightweight and compact for working in tight spaces for long periods. The DCF885 20V MAX 1/4 in. Impact Driver is compact and lightweight for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!