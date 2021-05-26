NETGEAR’s Orbi modem/router ditches ISP rental fees + has Wi-Fi 6 at $465 (Reg. $500+)

Today only, Woot is offering the NETGEAR Orbi Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Network System with built-in DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $464.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $600, fetches $500 at Amazon today, and this sale marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This all-in-one system delivers Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking as well as a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, allowing you to enjoy faster wireless speeds as well as ditch your ISP’s rental fees at the same time. With the ability to cover up to 5,000-square feet with just the included nodes, you’ll enjoy a home with no wireless dead zones finally. As someone who recently upgraded from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6, the speed increase is quite noticeable, even on older devices. Keep in mind that this modem only works with cable ISPs and you’ll want to confirm compatibility with your provider before purchasing. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need DOCSIS 3.1 or Wi-Fi 6, then NETGEAR’s combo Wi-Fi Router and Modem will get the job done at a fraction of what the Orbi system above costs. It’s designed for cable plans up to 300Mb/s, packs Wi-Fi 5, and sports coverage for up to 1,500-square feet. At $160, you’ll be able to pay for it with the savings from not renting a modem in as little as 16 months. Plus, the all-in-one design also simplifies your home’s networking setup. Just remember to confirm compatibility with your ISP before picking this modem up.

Take full advantage of Wi-Fi 6 when you pick up Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air. The laptop is blazing fast at any task you throw at it, even designing in a 3D CAD workspace or running photo editing programs like Pixelmator. Right now, you can get one up to $149 off depending on the model you choose, and I highly recommend you check it out.

More on NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Modem/Router Combo:

Integrated cable modem and WiFi 6 satellite system provides high-performance WiFi coverage for up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices

DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports Internet plans up to 6Gbps. Compatible with major cable modem providers including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity, and more

Whole home Mesh WiFi 6 system with dedicated Tri-band WiFi backhaul allows you to stay connected as you roam around your home using a single network name

