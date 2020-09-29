Today NETGEAR is expanding its Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi lineup with a new offering that brings cable modem functionality into the mix. As the very first Wi-Fi 6 router to have a built-in cable modem, the new hybrid networking solution delivers the latest specs with an all-in-one design, 4.2Gb/s speeds, and more. Head below for a closer look at the new NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 DOCSIS 3.1 System and for all the details on pricing and availability.

NETGEAR brings DOCSIS 3.1 features to new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 system

NETGEAR first brought the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into the Orbi lineup last fall alongside some 802.11ax range extenders. Now it’s bringing much of that feature set to a new form-factor and plenty of added functionality. The latest Orbi system now delivers a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem alongside being able to dish out Wi-Fi 6 speeds.

Designed for Gigabit internet packages, the new NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System delivers up to 4.2Gb/s overall throughput. The system itself can cover up to 5,000-square feet thanks to the included satellite, and its tri-band connectivity delivers a dedicated backhaul channel for even more reliability.

You’ll also find a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, which lets you ditch a rental unit from an ISP. NETGEAR notes that this is the very first Wi-Fi 6 system on the market that includes such functionality, and a quick search on Amazon will confirm that.

When I spoke to NETGEAR about the launch of its new system, one of the things they highlighted on top of the versatile feature set was how it was handling software updates this time around. Instead of having the same firmware for the entire package, NETGEAR has split the cable modem and Wi-Fi features into two different units. So it can continue to deliver improved Wi-Fi functionality without having to wait for an ISP to confirm compatibility with the changes.

And on the topic of service providers, NETGEAR notes that its new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 DOCSIS 3.1 System will be compatible with all of the major companies like Comcast, Spectrum, and more. Not to mention, you’re looking at saving up to $168 per year compared to renting a comparable modem from your ISP. Other notable features here include four Gigabit Ethernet on the router and then an additional two for the satellite.

Now available for pre-order

NETGEAR’s latest home networking release is now available for pre-order at Amazon as well as its own online storefront. Shipping is slated for October 12 at the former, with orders placed directly from NETGEAR said to launch tomorrow, September 30. The CBK752 mesh system itself enters with a $599.99 price tag, while the CBR750 hybrid router and modem combo without an added satellite will set you back $449.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Easily the biggest piece of advice I seem to routinely give to friends and family about their home networks is upgrading to a non-rental cable modem. The Orbi lineup has long been one of the more reliable offerings in the consumer space, and now that NETGEAR is bringing DOCSIS 3.1 support into its Wi-Fi 6 stable, it looks to be an easy recommendation for upgrading your entire setup in one fell swoop.

I’ll be interested to see how it actually performs, as it’s looking to be one of the most compelling Wi-Fi 6 systems on the market. That is until Ubiquiti decides to add cable modem features to its AmpliFi Alien.

