Take M1 on-the-go with Apple’s latest MacBook Air at up to $149 off

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 512GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Normally fetching $1,249, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low. You can also score the entry-level 256GB model for $900, saving you $99 from the usual price tag.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

We’re now halfway through the workweek and there are plenty of other notable price cuts up for the taking in our Apple guide. Anyone looking for an even more portable experience will want to consider going with Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, especially considering Best Buy is currently offering clearance pricing at an all-time low of $149 off.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

