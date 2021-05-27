June is just around the corner, and in honor of Pride month, Kate Spade is dropping a new collection that does more than slap some rainbows on a high-end handbag. For the second year in a row, the brand is partnering with The Trevor Project to put a portion of its profits towards mental health programs for LGBTQ youth. So while these polychrome pieces are certainly cute, you can also feel warm and fuzzy knowing 20% of the sale is working to help some of our most vulnerable. We’ll be covering this massively-cute collection, as well as more ways to lend a hand this Pride month, right below the jump.

Kate Spade Pride Collection puts up to $150,000 towards supporting LGBTQ youth

Whether your city is already breaking out the rainbow floats and pop-up drag brunches, or if you’re looking forward to a quiet Pride at home this year, one fact is universal: Pride merch is dropping everywhere. And sure, there’s plenty to scoff at with companies throwing a rainbow cloak over their Instagram and calling it a day. But thankfully, at least one brand is putting its money where its mouth is.

Kate Spade has just released its newest Pride collection, and 20% of the sales up to $150,000, is going directly towards LGBTQ mental health nonprofit The Trevor Project. Since 1998, The Trevor Project has been running suicide prevention hotlines and mental health programs aimed at queer youth. And for a second consecutive year, each purchase of a rainbow-clad handbag, face mask, and even AirPods case could help save the life of a young person in need.

Diving into the collection itself, we’re seeing ten variegated takes on some iconic Kate Spade pieces. First up is the embroidered Love sweatshirt, which features a minimalist white design pollocked with embroidered rainbow hearts. This stands out as one of the few non-accessory pieces, accompanied by a simple ‘Love’ rainbow pattern block tee, and a pair of wren rainbow stripe slide sandals.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to cover what Kate Spade does best. This collection contains a variety of bags and cases ranging form a demure pop medium market tote to a large cosmetic case of the same pattern. And as mentioned above, Kate Spade even broke out a special AirPods Case this year for Apple fans looking to show off their Pride. Or if you just happen to love rainbows, this collection is definitely for you too.

9to5Toys’ take:

Now that basically every major company has discovered that diversity sells well, the surge of all-rainbow-everything each June can be overwhelming, to say the least. For that reason, it’s nice to see a greater push towards said companies actually serving the LGTBQ community rather than just selling to us. And while some of the above designs fall pretty flat in my opinion, it’s nice to know that giving back to the community is at least on the radar.

All in all, Kate Spade is offering some everyday standouts to add to your closet and an easy way to show your support this, and every Pride. (But if you’re interested, you can find more info about how to support The Trevor Project and other LGBTQ support systems on their website.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!