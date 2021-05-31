FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike adds new markdowns for summer up to 40% off: Air Zoom, Dri-FIT, more from $9

Nike boosts your summer workouts with new markdowns up to 40% off. Prices are as marked. You can find deals on running shoes, trail sneakers, Dri-FIT apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $57 and originally went for $75. This polo shirt is sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is great for golf outings or everyday events and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can also pair the polo shirt with Nike’s Dri-FIT UV 10.5-inch Golf Shorts for a stylish look. These shorts are currently on sale for $38 and usually go for $65. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nike today and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Quilted Fleece Crew Sweatshirt is a standout from this event. It’s currently marked down to $53 and comes in several color options. To compare, this style is regularly priced at $70. I personally love the quilted detailing and that it comes with matching shorts.

Our top picks for women include:

