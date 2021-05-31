Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

ThruNite Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 11,000-lumen TN36 Limited-edition LED Flashlight for $109.96 shipped. Down 21% from its normal $140 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the flashlight outputs up to 11,000-lumens of brightness, which is quite powerful compared to what you’d normally find in a pocket-sized flashlight. It features an “infinity brightness adjusting” function, so you can dial in the perfect amount of light for any situation. It’s also fairly compact, allowing you to easily bring this on camping trips or just keep it in your EDC bag. Powered by rechargeable batteries, you’ll find up to 28-days of life on a single charge at the lowest brightness setting of 3-lumens, or 80-minutes of runtime at 11,000-lumens. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, today’s deal doesn’t include the batteries or charger required to function. If you already have 18650 devices at home, then you’re set and don’t need anything else. However, if this is your first buy that uses that type of battery, we’ve got you covered. There’s a 4-pack of 18650 batteries on Amazon for $15, and a charger will run you just $7 more when you clip the on-page coupon. Combined, this runs $22, which still leaves some cash in your pocket since today’s deal saves $30 overall.

Don’t miss the Memorial Day multi-tool discounts that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find up to 52% off various models from Swiss+Tech, Smith & Wesson, and more. Pricing starts as low as $3 and you’ll want to give our roundup a look if you’re in the market for a new multi-tool.

More on ThruNite’s 11,000-lumen TN36 LED Flashlight:

Latest Released Brightest – TN36 LIMITED max output of 11000 lumen with triple CREE XHP70B LEDs, powered by 4*IMR 18650 ( Sold separately), which is great for strong illumination with a throw of up to 386 yards.

Infinite Brightness Adjusting – TN36 LIMITED adjust the output by long press the switch to circle through infinity high and infinity low; infinity high 8000 lumen, infinity low 96 lumen. Long press the switch to get firefly mode when light off. Double click the switch to get 11000 turbo mode.

Compact & Portable – As small as a 330ml-capacity Coke can, the compact TN36 LIMITED is definitely a perfect moving flooder king, especially with the complimentary holster. Length 5.24 inches; head diameter 2.52 inches; tailcap diameter 2.05 inches.

