Memorial Day multi-tool sale takes up to 52% off: Swiss+Tech, Smith & Wesson, more from $3

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 10-in-1 Pliers Multi-Tool for $6.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 52% off the price it has averaged over the month or two and even more prior to that. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Bring home this multi-tool and you’ll be ready to tackle a wide variety of tasks whenever the need strikes. There are a total of 10 functions that include pliers, wire cutters, wire strippers, a knife, saw, screwdrivers, and more. This unit is comprised of stainless steel and aluminum, giving it a premium look and feel despite being a cost-conscious solution. Ratings are still coming in, but Swiss+Tech sells many reputable multi-tools. Continue reading to find many more priced from $3.

Why stop there? Other handy items currently on sale include RAVPower’s 70200mAh Portable Power Station for $150, a nice batch of exercise gear from $10, and even more pocket knives and multi-tools from $5.50. Swing by our sports and fitness guide to see what else catches your eye.

SWISS+TECH 10-in-1 Pliers Multi-Tool features:

Used for a variety of projects around your home, camp or jobsite as an everyday carry

10-in-1 aluminum handle multi-function tool includes: Pliers, a wire cutter, a wire stripper, a big knife, a saw, and a small knife

Other tools included with multi-tool are: 4 sizes of flat screwdrivers, 1 Philips head screwdriver, a bottle opener, and a can opener

Stainless steel tools with aluminum handles in a black, stone-washed finish

Includes handy carry pouch with belt loop and button

