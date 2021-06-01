Apple’s $10 or less dystopian movie sale is packed with sci-fi classics

After the holiday weekend, Apple is kicking off the workweek with its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Discounting a selection of dystopian flicks to $10 or less, you’ll find everything from classics like Total Recall, Minority Report, and Gattaca to newer hits of District 9, Ex Machina, Divergent, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 of less Dystopian movie sale

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes deliver a selection of $10 or less titles that offer a pretty grim imagination of the future. Ranging from worlds overrun by zombies to struggles with advanced artificial intelligence and more, you’re looking at a collection of ways to expand your library for less. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

While we’re not getting an entirely new one this week, the previous $1 HD movie rental of The Last Vermeer is still up for the taking. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released World War II action film starring Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, and Vicky Krieps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!