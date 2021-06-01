Insignia’s 10-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven now $60 (Up to $90 off) + up to $110 off multi-cookers

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this is as much as $90 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. It is also far less pricey than an Instant Pot or Ninja machine, for comparison. This multi-function countertop oven features the ability to double as both a countertop rotisserie cooker and an air fryer with 10 smart programs for things like “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, preheat or dehydrate.” That’s on top of the adjustable temperature options, an integrated timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories (a pair of cooking racks, a drip tray, and all of the rotisserie gear). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below.

We are also tracking a notable deal on the Bella Pro Series 6.5-quart Digital Multi Cooker with Air Fryer at $69.99 shipped via the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly as much as $180, this Best Buy exclusive is now up to $110 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This is a multi-cooker air fryer combo with a digital touchscreen for controlling all of the built-in cooking modes (air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, rice cook, roast, bake, broil, sauté, dehydrate, yogurt and reheat). It packs 1500-watts of power, dishwasher-safe accessories, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

But if it’s just a dedicated air fryer you’re after and don’t need the 6.5-quart or more capacity, save some cash and opt for something like this BELLA 5.3-quart Air Convection Fryer at $50 or the highly-rated Chefman TurboFry at $40 instead. Neither of them are quite as large, or as feature-rich, but they will certainly air fry the French fries or anything else much the same.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware and household essential deals including today’s Gold Box iLIFE robotic vacuum sale at up to 43% off.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

The Insignia 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven gives you 10 smart programs to choose from and has a large 10 qt. capacity. Circular heating technology heats food quickly and evenly without oil. An adjustable thermostat and a timer with auto shutoff cook food how you like it. It has a stainless steel body and dishwasher-safe accessories.

