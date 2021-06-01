RCA’s 70-mile 4K outdoor OTA antenna falls to lowest price in years at $31.50

Amazon is offering the RCA 70-mile 4K Outdoor OTA Antenna for $31.56 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its normal going rate of $40 and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in nearly a decade on Amazon. Offering reception of over-the-air broadcasts from 70 or more miles from your home, this antenna is a great way to kick cable to the curb and still enjoy some of your favorite programming. RCA’s antenna mounts to the outside of your home for extended range compared to what you’d normally have inside, as when on a roof there are fewer obstructions between it and the broadcasting station. RCA states that this antenna can receive 1080p HD, 4K, and even 8K broadcasts once available. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 10,000 happy homeowners.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range due to being mounted indoors, though this might be a bit easier to install. However, at $9, it does come in at around $22 below today’s deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here.

If you already have an OTA antenna and just want to upgrade movie night with the fam this summer, then we have the roundup for you. Yesterday, we found a slew of Anker projectors on sale from $230. Some of the models are even portable, meaning you can just bring them outside to enjoy a fun movie night without having to lug a bunch of cords or cables out there with you.

More on RCA’s 70-mile OTA Antenna:

Enjoy top-rated HDTV network programming on channels like CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC and more; Your favorite shows for free (no more cable bills) with no monthly fee or subscription; Great complement to streaming players and dependable backup source when storms knock out cable or satellite

