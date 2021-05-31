FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $140 on Anker Nebula projectors: Capsule II R2-D2 $560, more from $230

-
AmazonHome TheaterAnker
Save $140 From $230

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its popular Nebula projectors starting at $230. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new limited-edition Anker Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 Mini Portable Projector at $559.99. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $140 in savings, beats our previous mention from May the 4th by $60, and marks a new all-time low.

Delivering a compact way to take movie night just about anywhere thanks to a portable, battery-powered design, Anker’s Nebula Capsule II can project up to 100-inch images in 720p. With built-in Android TV, there’s also 2.5-hours of playback per charge and a form-factor that’ll fit right in your hand. Plus, this one arrives with a unique R2-D2 paint job to make for a perfect Star Wars movie night upgrade. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker projector deals:

Otherwise, go give Anker’s latest iPhone and Android essentials sale a look for plenty of other ways to save. Ranging from aluminum Qi pads and other charging accessories to smart scales and more, the prices start at just $13.

Anker Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 Projector features:

This limited edition Capsule II features an R2-D2 themed design and boot-up sound effect inspired by the iconic scene from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE in which the dutiful droid projects Princess Leia’s holographic message for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Watch Star Wars movies, series, and more in crisp 720p up to 100 inches diagonal thanks to an advanced DLP chipset. Capsule II also boasts a brightness of 200 ANSI lumens, making it ideal for movie nights.

