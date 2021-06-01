Sabrent has added another product to its lineup, and this time around, it takes full advantage of Thunderbolt 3 with up to 40Gb/s throughput. Unlike many other hubs, the Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock boasts a compact design that’s “ideal for backpacks and travel.” The integrated HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs can power two displays at once, one at 4K and another at 8K. Best of all, 60Hz refresh rates (and higher) are supported. Other ports include Ethernet, USB 3.2 Type-A, and SD. Continue reading to learn more.

Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock upgrades your on-the-go workflow

The new Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock is a miniature hub that packs a punch. It’s powered by an Intel-certified chip that ensures it is indeed capable of 40Gb/s throughput. Owners will be able to fire up two displays using its integrated HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. Once those ports are put to use, the Ethernet, USB 3.2 Type-A, and an SD card reader are still up for grabs.

The SD UHS-II reader can read and write to cards at up to 300MB/s speeds, Ethernet tops out at gigabit, and its USB-A port offers a max of 10Gb/s performance. When using the built-in HDMI 2.0 port, displaying 4K at 60Hz is possible. The integrated DisplayPort 1.4 input ratchets things up, however, with support for 8K and 5K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. Both Windows and macOS are supported, so long as they have a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.

Pricing and availability

The new Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock is available now at Amazon. Pricing is set at $129.99, which may seem high when compared to USB-C hubs, but it is important to distinguish the power difference offered by Thunderbolt 3. Without it, 8K (especially at 60Hz) would not likely be achievable. More details about the hub can be found on Sabrent’s dedicated product page.

9to5Toys’ Take

A compact size paired with powerful capabilities will arguably make the new Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock a compelling option for many. While the price may deter some, this is an option that’s ready to embrace complex workflows that require higher throughput than USB-C is capable of.

Without question, it is a forward-thinking solution that’s built to handle an abundance of situations for many years to come. The only major caveat, when compared with many competing hubs, is that this one lacks passthrough charging. While this won’t be a dealbreaker for everyone, it’s certainly nice to have onboard and a tad disappointing that this feature didn’t make the cut.

