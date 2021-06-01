Tascam MiNiSTUDIO USB Podcasting Studio has dual inputs + built-in sound effects, more at $110

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Tascam MiNiSTUDIO US-42B USB Podcast Studio for $109.99 shipped. You’ll find that this fetches $150 at Amazon from third parties and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in years. Whether you’re a podcaster, YouTuber, or Twitch streamer, this USB XLR interface is sure to upgrade your audio game. It has dual XLR / 1/4-inch TRS jacks that can provide phantom power to your microphone, guitar, bass, or keyboard. There are three assignable “PON” sound effect buttons that you can use to add things like bells, buzzers, applause, and more to your recordings, as well as assign your own .wav or .mp3 to trigger when pressed. So, no matter what you need to plug into a computer audio-wise, the MiNiSTUDIO will handle it all. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

(Update 6/1 1:50 p.m.): Adorama is now offering the Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface for $25.35 shipped. That’s nearly $23 under the going $48 rate, well under the bundle offers on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This model brings a pair of instrument inputs and one mic input to your Mac or PC setup alongside phantom power for XLR condenser mics and more. Rated 4+ stars.

While not nearly as robust in features, the M-Audio M-Track Duo is a great alternative for those on tighter budgets. It costs $69 on Amazon and offers dual XLR / 1/4-inch TRS jacks so you can hook up mics, guitars, and more. However, you won’t have buttons to trigger sound effects, so do keep that in mind. But, if you’re after a pure audio interface, this gets the job done on a tighter budget.

In the market for a simpler setup? Well, Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Microphone is available for $34.50 right now at Walmart. Sure, this doesn’t let you leverage things like higher-end XLR microphones, using a USB-based mic is the simplest way to set up an audio recording interface without breaking the bank. This is a great way to upgrade your Zoom calls with one, budget-focused purchase.

Two built-in XLR/1/4” TRS jacks with phantom power allow you to easily connect your favorite microphones as well as guitar, bass or keyboard. Talk, sing or play and even invite a guest!

Features three assignable “PON” sound effect buttons, with included bell, buzzer and applause effects – or apply your own .wav or .mp3 files for a completely customized experience!

Disguise your voice with the Voice Effects option. Pitch your voice up or down, add a spacey Echo, wobbly Chopper or go old school with the Walkie-talkie-approved Radio effect.

Dual mode switch allows the MiNiSTUDIO Creator to act as a streamlined broadcast machine or a full featured USB Audio Interface. Perform or Produce – the MiNiSTUDIO Creator does it all.

