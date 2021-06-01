FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Mic is perfect for your Zoom call/podcast setup, now $34.50 (Reg. $50)

Reg. $50 $34.50

Walmart is now offering the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic for $34.42 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $40 all year, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A perfect upgrade for your Zoom and FaceTime calls or just for getting your podcast off the ground, you’re looking at the clean white model with plug and play USB connectivity. Alongside the driver-free installation on Mac and PC, it has a custom condenser capsule, a cardioid pickup pattern, retro-style design and an included desktop tripod stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative falls to the TONOR TC30 USB Condenser USB mic that drops to $21 after you clip the on-page coupon. This highly-rated USB model includes everything you need in the package like the tripod stand, pop filter, shock mount, and more. It doesn’t have the brand name or the nice white finish, but it will get the job done for less and carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,300 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to check out the new ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic with RGB lighting as well as our hands-on reviews for the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic and the the Movo UM700 USB model. Then dive into our Mac accessories deal hub for offers on monitors, USB-C hubs, MacBook stands, and much more including this ongoing offer on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard

More on Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Mic:

Blue’s Snowball iCE is the fastest, easiest way to get high-quality sound for recording and streaming. Skype and Discord certified, it delivers crystal-clear audio quality.Custom Condenser Capsule: Powered by Blue’s custom condenser capsule, Snowball iCE delivers crystal-clear audio quality that’s light-years ahead of your built-in computer microphone. Cardioid Pickup Pattern: Snowball iCE’s cardioid pickup pattern is ideal for capturing your voice for Skype, podcasting, gaming, and more.

