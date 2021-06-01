Miller Lite and New Balance are teaming up for one epic special promotion for Dad this year, known as the “Shoezie.” Described as the first-ever shoe for your beer, it is essentially a shoe-meets-koozie designed in concert at Miller Lite, “the Father of Light Beer,” and New Balance, “the maker of the Dad Shoe.” The limited-edition Shoezie won’t be easy to get your hands on, as I’m sure you were already imagining, but you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details to increase your chances.

The Shoezie: the “first-ever shoe-meets-koozie”

Father’s Day is right around the corner now, and it looks like Miller Lite and New Balance are about to make it an epic one for some lucky dads out there.

The Shoezie — essentially a beer koozie made to look like a shoe — is made with materials directly from New Balance shoes and is “nearly identical” to the brand’s classic 624 Trainer, just with a specialized fit for your beer can. According to today’s press release, the rubber sole and breathable leather, which are presumably the same materials from the shoe itself, “will keep beers cold, supported, and comfortable when dads need it the most.”

The folks at New Balance had this to say about it:

The Shoezie brings together two brands that confidently celebrate their connection with dads…New Balance and Miller Lite are excited to come together this Father’s Day to tip our hats to Dads everywhere and give them the opportunity to enjoy the day in comfort and in style.

Along with an appearance on social feeds “with a handful of iconic influencer dads or those known for their love of dad fashion,” Miller Lite apparently selected real-life dads to bring the Shoezie to life after putting them in a handful of traditional dad-like situations. What that actually means, I’m not sure, but the Shoezie is here and ready for Father’s Day 2021.

Actually getting your hands on one, though? That’s another story altogether. Unfortunately, the Shoezie doesn’t sound like it’s going to hit retail at all, but rather a sort of sweepstakes you can enter and then cross your fingers. Here’s how it works:

Miller Lite and New Balance fans (21+ of course) can try to get a Shoezie by visiting www.TheShoezie.com on Father’s Day, June 20 starting at 9 AM CT*. People will be notified if they are a lucky Shoezie owner before the end of Father’s Day (midnight June 21). For more information on the Shoezie drop, follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, sure, it’s just another gimmicky sweepstakes to bolster interest in both brands ahead of Father’s Day, but it is a pretty cool one. There are plenty of dads out there that would love to open one of these suckers up for his big day, if not just for a good laugh. Happy hunting, and good luck scoring one come June 21, 2021.

