Ticwatch’s Pro 3 GPS smartwatch offers 45-day battery life, sees rare discount at $30 off

MoboviUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch for $270 when you clip the on-page coupon. This rare discount shaves $30 off the usual tag, bringing the price to the second best spot we’ve ever tracked.

With up to 72-hours of battery life in smart mode, or a maximum 45 days when only using the essentials, the Ticwatch Pro 3 is ready for anything. You can take advantage of stress, sleep, and heartrate tracking, plus a variety of GPS-enabled fitness modes including swimming, thanks to the IP68 waterproofing. The look is clean and customizable with over 1,000 AMOLED watch faces to choose from. Plus, it’s decked out with a built-in speaker, microphone, altimeter, barometer, Google Pay, Spotify, and (somehow) more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers, and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

To get in on a premium fitness tracker that doesn’t clear the $200 line, check out Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $149. You’ll get up to six days of battery between charges with the always-on display, but those seconds are never wasted. The Venu Sq will keep track of your heartrate, respiration, stress, sleep, menstrual cycle, and the unique “Body Battery” feature which can estimate your body’s energy level throughout the day. Over 20 sport modes round out the GPS functionality, along with some pre-loaded workouts. Available in white, black, and my personal favorite, orchid purple, and rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,500 shoppers.

While summer is just beginning to bloom, it’s never too early to start thinking about the colder months. Thankfully, Weslo’s folding Bluetooth treadmill can help you keep up with you summer mile and your favorite shows all at once. Right now it’s at a one-year low of $298 shipped, but if that’s a bit too steep for now, you’ll find plenty of other ways to stay active no matter the weather in our sports and fitness guide.

Ticwatch Pro 3 smartwatch features:

Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.

The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ). New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection.

