Amazon will ship Weslo’s Folding Bluetooth Treadmill to your door for $298 (Save $62)

Amazon is offering the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Bluetooth Treadmill for $298 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $62 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. This treadmill is built to support up to 275 pounds and folds up to reduce the amount of space it claims in your home. Thanks to an integrated tablet holder, you’ll be able to put on a favorite TV show and take your mind off of what you’re doing. It’s easy to get started on the right foot with an included 30-day iFit Coach membership which offers thousands of on-demand workouts that can be streamed using a smartphone or tablet. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Affordably protect your floors when grabbing this BalanceFrom GoFit High-Density Treadmill Mat at $22. This mat spans 3 by 6.5 feet, making it a great size that’s just a tad larger than the unit above. It absorbs vibration and reduces noise, a feature that family and roommates are bound to appreciate. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when picking through this batch of exercise gear from $15.50. You can also keep thirst and hydration in check with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle at just $4 Prime shipped. Another handy deal is on Amazon’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at $12.50. For more discounts like these, swing by our dedicated sports and fitness guide.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Bluetooth Treadmill features:

Space saver design: Simply fold your machine’s treadmill deck up when you are done working out in 1 easy step

Connect via smartphone to your equipment

Dimensions: 55.5” H x 29” W x 64.5” D | Folded dimensions: 60” H x 29” D | Belt: 16″ W x 50″ D

Weight capacity: 275 pounds

