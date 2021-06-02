Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch lasts 40-days on a single charge for $55 (21% off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $54.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $69, which is what it still goes for at Amazon, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Amazfit Bip S features an uncompromising 40-day battery life on a single charge. Once the battery does deplete, just 2.5-hours is needed to bring it back to full and make it ready to go for another 40 days. While it offers insane battery life, you’re not losing out on features here. You’ll find there’s an always-on display, GPS, fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, notifications, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $7, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

Do you own an Apple Watch? If so, then yesterday’s roundup of official band discounts is worth taking a look at. There are multiple options to choose from that are made officially by Apple, as well as a few third-party models depending on your budget. Overall, pricing starts at $9.50, though the official discounts drop bands to $18.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

