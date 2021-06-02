FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch lasts 40-days on a single charge for $55 (21% off)

-
Fitness TrackerAdoramaAmazfit
21% off $55

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $54.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $69, which is what it still goes for at Amazon, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Amazfit Bip S features an uncompromising 40-day battery life on a single charge. Once the battery does deplete, just 2.5-hours is needed to bring it back to full and make it ready to go for another 40 days. While it offers insane battery life, you’re not losing out on features here. You’ll find there’s an always-on display, GPS, fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, notifications, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $7, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

Do you own an Apple Watch? If so, then yesterday’s roundup of official band discounts is worth taking a look at. There are multiple options to choose from that are made officially by Apple, as well as a few third-party models depending on your budget. Overall, pricing starts at $9.50, though the official discounts drop bands to $18.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Adorama

Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $9...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe C...
Save a massive $350 on Korg’s Rosewood 88-Key Gra...
Ticwatch’s Pro 3 GPS smartwatch offers 45-day bat...
Save up to 25% on Lexar microSD cards: 1TB $186, more f...
Save $200+ on this complete 5.1 Klipsch home theater bu...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retro smartwatch at $30 (25% off)

$30 Learn More
Prime-only

Amazon offering FREE $10 credits ahead of Prime Day with $40 gift card purchases

$10 credit Learn More

Anker debuts new eufy SoloCam lineup alongside refreshed Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Learn More
Save 47%

Govee is lighting up the night with up to 47% off 100-foot RGB smart strips and more from $16

$22.50 Learn More
Reg. $28

Anker’s Apple Health Smart Scale bundled with a smart plug now $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)

$18 Learn More
53% off

Early Prime Day Audible deal drops Premium Plus to under $7/month (Save 53%)

Under $7 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 2, 2021 – Official iPhone MagSafe cases $40, Mac mini $99 off, more

Listen now
30% off

Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more

Now Live! Learn More