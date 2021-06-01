Official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands fall to $18: Pride, much more (Reg. $49)

Daily Steals is currently offering a selection of official Apple Watch Woven Sport Loop bands for $17.99 shipped when applying code DSAPLB at checkout. Normally fetching $49, today’s offers are matching our previous mentions for the 2021 low and save you 64%. Available in a variety of styles including the Pride version that rarely goes on sale in the first place, these official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands deliver a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Woven Sport Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

