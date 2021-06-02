Amazon 1-day resistance band sale with bundles starting from under $10 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Whatafit (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of its resistant band bundles. one standout is the 11-piece Whatafit Resistance Bands Set at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a solid 30% price drop and a new Amazon 2021 low. This set features color-coded bands ranging from 10-pounds of resistance up to 50-pounds that can be stacked or used individually. Great for targeting just about any part of your body, this set also includes a door anchor, a pair of cushioned handles, a carrying bag, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you don’t need the extras there, take a look at this 5-piece Letsfit Resistance Band Set for under $10 Prime shipped instead. It carries stellar ratings from over 89,000 Amazon customers and includes a similar 5-piece set of color-coded bands. “The resistance band set can be used to exercise all parts of muscles such as arms, abdomen, glutes and legs.”

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Whatafit Gold Box sale for additional options, 16-piece kits, and more starting from just below $10 Prime shipped and with solid 4+ star ratings across the board.

The head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including camping gear, protein products, home gym equipment, and more.

More on the Whatafit Resistance Bands Set:

Different color adjustable resistance bands: Yellow (10 lbs), Blue (20 lbs), Green (30 lbs), Black (40 lbs), Red(50 lbs). All Whatafit exercise bands are 36″ in length, and can be used alone stacked in any combination to a maximum equivalent of 150 lbs.

Multifunction and portable: Our resistance bands can apply to different types exercise. Good for toning your arms, shoulders, chest, glutes, legs etc. Also comes with convenient travel pouch! You can also take your bands to Gym, Office, etc.

