COACH Summer Sale offers up to 50% off Apple Watch bands, wallets, briefcases, more

-
FashionCoach
50% off + free shipping

COACH Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. With Father’s Day quickly approaching you can find deals on wallets, Apple Watch bands, briefcases, backpacks, handbags, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Leather Apple Watch Strap 38mm that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, this watch band is regularly priced at $150. This band is made of a textured polished pebble leather and will elevate any look. This would make a fantastic gift option and is great for everyday wear. Be sure to head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks from COACH. You will also want to check out the Old Navy Flash Sale that’s offering thousands of deals from just $7.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Image from Esquire.

