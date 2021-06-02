Old Navy offers thousands of deals from just $7 + extra 25% off your order: Swim, t-shirts, more

Old Navy offers thousands of styles from $7 and 25% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Summer is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for warm weather. One of our top picks from this sale is the Lightweight Linen-Blend Pocket T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $9 and originally went for $17. This t-shirt is lightweight, breathable, and comes in several color options. It can also be dressed up or down easily with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. It also has a pre-washed feel that adds comfort and a tag-free label as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!