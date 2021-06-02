Dyson’s Pure Cool Connected Tower Fan is a summer must at $370 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Dyson Pure Cool Connected Tower Fan (TP04) for $369.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $549, and selling for $450 new right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $75 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked.

This fan offers cooling technology and a bladeless design to help you beat the summer heat without worrying that little fingers will get hurt in the process. It connects to your Wi-Fi, meaning you can control this fan from a smartphone app. This lets you dial in the temperature, speed, and even schedule of how it runs. Plus, there’s also a built-in HEPA air purifier that helps eliminate airborne particles. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty.

On the other hand, you could save hundreds and opt for the LEVOIT Air Purifier instead. While it doesn’t offer a cooling fan, it does keep your air nice and clean from spring and summer airborne particles. It’s available for $100 on Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller and has garnered an impressive 4.7/5 star rating from over 33,000 happy customers.

However, yesterday we spotted the LEVOIT Smart Air Purifier, which features both voice and phone control for $170. That’s not only an Amazon low, but it matches some of Dyson’s features above at a fraction of the cost. Sure, it’s still not a fan, but if you have central air conditioning, then purification is more of a problem than cooling.

The only purifying fan to clean a whole room properly. We design our purifying fans to go beyond test chamber conditions and focus on real home conditions – this is more than just having an efficient filter. Dyson engineers and research concluded that to clean an entire room properly, you need to sense pollution events automatically; capture ultrafine pollutants; and project cleaner air around the room using Air Multiplier technology. Only the Dyson purifying fan is designed and tested to do all of this. Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

