Control this LEVOIT Smart Air Purifier with your voice or phone at $170 (Amazon low, Reg. $220)

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Core 400S Smart Air Purifier for $169.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $220, this is $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This purifier is rated for larger rooms with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support as well as full smartphone control. It can clean the air “in a 403-square foot room 5x per hour” with 3-stage filtration that will “neutralize odors, capture allergens, and trap at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size.” AirSight Plus tech scans the environment for optional automatic adjustments while QuietKEAP features sees internal rubber pads absorbing sounds made by the fan to keeps things as quiet as possible while you sleep. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need smartphone control and voice command support on your air purifier? Opt for the LEVOIT Air Purifier Core 300 model at $90 shipped instead. This one is rated for smaller 219-square foot spaces, but is more than capable of helping rid small bedrooms and home offices of unwanted airborne particulates, never mind the 4+ star rating from over 33,000 Amazon customers.

Check out the latest Airthings View Plus air quality monitor, then head over to our smart home deal hub for even more discounts. We have the first discount of the year on the ecobee SmartThermostat at $199 as well as a slew of intelligent home gear including everything from smart bulbs to Wi-Fi outlets, and much more.

More on the LEVOIT Core 400S Smart Air Purifier:

Effective Air Circulation: Powerful VortexAir 3.0 Technology increases air circulation and provides a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 260 CFM, changing the air in a 403 sq ft room 5x per hour. With 360° air intake, this large room air purifier is a treatment.

Smart Control: Control air purifier settings and receive notifications through the VeSync app. Making it as a personal air purifier. Enjoy hands-free control when you connect the Core 400S to third-party voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant through the VeSync app.

