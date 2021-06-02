FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee is lighting up the night with up to 47% off 100-foot RGB smart strips and more from $16

-
Save 47% $22.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot Phantasy Outdoor Smart LED Light Strip for $22.40 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code SGFJCEH4. Taking nearly $20 off the usual tag, these 47% savings mark the lowest price we’ve tracked by a longshot.

These IP68 waterproof outdoor light strips connect via Bluetooth, so you can garland your home in lights for any occasion. You can set timers, schedules, choose from 64 pre-set lighting “scenes”, or tinker around in the DIY section. It’ll even sync to music to create the perfect summer atmosphere. Each box comes with two 16.4-foot strips, and backed by a 4.5/5 star rating. This is just the tip of the iceberg for Govee lighting deals today, so hit up all our top picks down below. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to make the most of these unbeatable summer savings.

Other notable Govee deals:

For a helping hand after the party is over, the ECOVACS 500 Robot Vac can help tear through grime and mess with just a few voice commands. Of course, you can also just set it up and watch it get to work, but who doesn’t want to have a little one-on-one with the adorable robot cleaning their floors? It’s down to $110 at Woot and that’s the lowest we can find it for. But if you’d rather play the field a bit, check out our smart home guide for e ven more ways to upgrade.

Govee Phantasy Outdoor Strip Lights feature:

  • Convenient control: use Govee Home app via bluetooth for handy access to more features within a 196ft control range or manage your led lights in a 98ft control range with the provided remote
  • Waterproof design: with an IP65 water-resistant rating, the lights can be installed outdoors and withstand splashes or rainfall (the adapter is not waterproof)
  • Set helpful timers: the Govee Home app features a timer function that allows your lights to power on or off automatically. Automate your outdoor lighting without having to flip a switch manually

