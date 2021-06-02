FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring a voice command-ready ECOVACS 500 Smart Robo Vac home for $110 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, Woot offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $109.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $280, this model sells for closer to $160 at Amazon where it is currently sitting at $150. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find by $40 and a great chance to snag a brand name robot vacuum in the $100+ range. Voice command compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices, this robot cleaner can also be controlled via your smartphone for scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessory status, and more. Alongside anti-drop and anti-collision sensors, auto-return charging, and “durable” protective bumpers, it can run for 110-minutes per charge and includes the docking station, side brushes, air filter, an optional remote, and a cleaning tool. Ships with a 1-year warranty from ECOVACs and carries a 4+ star rating from over 9.500 Amazon customers. 

Finding a brand name robot vacuum in this price range isn’t easy, there really aren’t very options at all for under $110 from a brand you would recognize. But it might be worth considering this yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner that drops down to $100 with the on-page coupon right now. This one carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal. 

Check out this morning’s Gold Box offer on the ThisWorx car vacuum bundle at just $25 then dive into this ongoing Roomba sale. You’ll find several options for just about any home on sale with up to $150 in savings. Then go check out the new eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vac and the new Wyze featherlight cordless stick model while you’re at it. 

More on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum:

  • READY FOR ANY MESS: Equipped with 2 side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)
  • VOICE & APP CONTROLS: Works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes with 5 plus advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.

