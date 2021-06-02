TP-Link Kasa Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera Security System plummets to new low at $160 ($110 off)

Amazon is offering Kasa’s Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera System with Removable Battery for $159.99 shipped. typically going for as much as $270, this massive $110 savings marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this model. Shooting in 1080p video with night vision, the KC300 camera offers a pristine view of your home and property at any time. As a security camera, it’s backed by IP65 weatherproofing, programmable motion alerts, and a powerful siren to turn trouble on its heels. And the two-way audio means you could even answer your door from any Alexa- or Assistant-enabled device with a microphone. Plus, each camera is totally wireless, using a magnetic back to attach virtually anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 600 homeowners. See below for more.

Whether you’re boosting your current home security set-up or still comparing options, TP-Link also offers a 1080p indoor camera for $30. You can use it is as a HD baby monitor, home videographer, or pair it with any number of Kasa smart products for additional safety options. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of which, TP-Link’s Kasa Edison Bulb is currently down to just $9. You pair it with any of the above cameras to turn on when motion is detected, or enjoy it on its own. The rustic design brings warm, cozy light to any atmosphere, plus it’s Alexa and Assistant compatible. You’ll find tons more deals like this in our smart home guide, so take a look around to see how else you can elevate your homestead.

Kasa 2-Camera Security System features:

Never miss a thing with crystal clear 1080p HD video with 130 degrees of visibility. The two KC300 cameras also comes with night vision that detects activities up to 25 ft. away in the dark.

The KC300 gives you the freedom to place your smart cameras just about anywhere. With a rechargeable battery, place your KC300 cameras wherever you want, indoors or out.

With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you to suspicious activities so you can use the built-in siren to scare away intruders or crisp two-way audio to greet guests at your front door.

