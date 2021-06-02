FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart Bulb to your setup for just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $14+)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Filament Soft White Smart Bulb for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $14 and $17 for all of 2021, today’s offer is at least 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This Google Assistant and Alexa-ready smart bulb can be turned on, dimmed down, and scheduled with both your voice or your smartphone, all with no hub-required. It produces a soft white 2700K temperature via its Edison-style visible filament design with custom brightness settings. You can even group it together with other Kasa gear to control multiple smart home devices with a single command. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many comparable solutions from a trusted brand for under $9 Prime shipped. You can save a tiny bit more on this SYLVANIA Dim Smart+ LED Light Bulb at just over $8.50 Prime shipped, but you won’t get the fancy Edison-style filament, nor is it quite as highly-rated. If it’s a simple soft white smart bulb you’re after to add to your growing smart home setup, today’s lead deal is very much worth consideration. 

Browse through our recent meross smart home gear roundup for deals starting from $18 on multi-color smart bulbs, light switches, and much more right here. Then dive into our smart home deal hub for offers on Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster, today’s price drop on Dyson’s Pure Cool Connected Tower Fan, rare deals on Nanoleaf’s Canvas HomeKit starter set, and these Govee smart lighting strips. Just be sure to check out the new Anker eufy SoloCam lineup while you’re at it. 

  • CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Control your LED filament smart bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android); Turn your lights on and off from the office, check in and make sure you turned off your kitchen lights, even schedule lights to turn on before you get home
  • SOFT WHITE: Kasa Filament Smart Bulb, Soft White’s 2700K temperature works well for any environment; Dim your light to any level of brightness for the right ambiance for a multitude of occasions; The dimmer the bulb, the more you can see the filament design inside

