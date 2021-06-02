LG’s Velvet 128GB 5G smartphone sports a 48MP camera at low of $280 (Reg. $600)

qualitycellz (100% positive lifetime feedback from over 148,000 shoppers) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG Velvet 5G 128GB AT&T + GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped. For comparison, AT&T sells this phone for $600 right now, though it’s not unlocked. Amazon offers a similar model for $320 from third-party sellers. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked.

Headlined by a large 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display, this smartphone packs plenty of punch thanks to its Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G processor. You’ll also find 6GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, and a triple camera array on the back. There’s a 48MP standard lens, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP depth sensor. Around the front, a 16MP shooter ensures quality selfies and video calls. Learn more in our hands-on review. Oh, and don’t forget that the Velvet is slated to start receiving Android 11, though the Verizon model is first up to get the update.

Not an LG fan? Well, you could instead opt for the Moto G7 Plus and save some cash. It’s $140 at Amazon and offers 64GB of internal storage alongside a 16MP rear camera. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, and don’t mind ditching the dual SIM feature and 48MP quad-camera array, then the G7 Plus could be a fantastic option for you. Also, keep in mind it has 50% less internal storage, meaning you can store fewer videos and photos on it.

For those who prefer phones made by Google directly, we spotted a deal earlier today that’s perfect for you. Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 XL is on sale for $180 right now, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The phone sports 64GB of storage, a 6.3-inch 1440p display, and more.

More on the LG Velvet:

6.8″ OLED FullVision Display, 2460 x 1080 pixels, 4300mAh Battery w/ fast charging, Bluetooth 5.1

128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform, Octa-core, Adreno 620

Triple Rear Cameras: 48MP Standard + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Depth, Front Camera: 16 MP, IP68 Certified, MIL-STD-810G Passed

