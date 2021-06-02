FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 XL for a family member while it’s on sale from $180

-
AndroidB&HGoogle
New lows From $180

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. Down from its original $800 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $35 and marks a new all-time low. And if that won’t be enough storage, you can also step up to the 128GB model for $199.99.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same. Head below for more.

Google’s previous-generation handset makes for a compelling option to get a family member their first smartphone without paying a fortune. So a great way to leverage some of your savings would be scoring Spigen’s Touch Armor Case for $15.99. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk into the mix while still providing ample protection, which will certainly come in handy if the Pixel 3 XL is for your kids. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

But if it’s a slightly newer addition to Google’s lineup of smartphones you’re after, right now you can score the best price of the year on Pixel 4 at $499. Delivering a 5.7-inch OLED display alongside some other notable features, this one is certainly worth a look if the more affordable model above won’t cut it. Or just hit up our Android guide for even more.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone from Google features a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera that can snap high-res images and 4K/30p video. The dual front 8MP selfie cameras feature a normal lens in one, and a wide-angle lens in the other. With the wide-angle lens, you can include more people in group selfies. Other AI camera features built into the Pixel 3 XL, such as Top Shot and Night Sight help to make sure you get the best picture possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones wi...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Magibot, Persephone,...
Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell Pro with end-to-end e...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Score an Amazon low on Microsoft’s dual screen Surfac...
Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now...
Microsoft’s all-new Modern Webcam sees first disc...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now down to $499

$499 Learn More
Reg. $160+

Bring a voice command-ready ECOVACS 500 Smart Robo Vac home for $110 (Reg. $160+)

$110 Learn More

Nomad debuts new iPhone 12 leather MagSafe cases with Moment lens support

Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day resistance band sale with bundles starting from under $10 (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $40

TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to the home theater at $29 (Reg. $40)

$29 Learn More
Reg. $80

Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now down at $60 shipped via Amazon (25% off)

$60 Learn More
Amazon lows

Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases are on sale from $40

From $40 Learn More
50% off

COACH Summer Sale offers up to 50% off Apple Watch bands, wallets, briefcases, more

+ free shipping Learn More