Celebrate ‘Global Running Day’ with one of Nike’s new summer styles

Did you know that today is Global Running Day? If you like to run, Nike has released a few new styles to boost your next training session. Summer is just around the corner, and if you need a pep in your step, you’re in the right place. Nike has new colorways for the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 and the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2. You will also want to sign up for a NikePlus Membership (it’s free) to receive complimentary delivery on all orders. So, if you’re looking for that extra bit of motivation, then look no further than the best new running shoes from Nike below.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes

Nike states that the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 was “introduced in 1983 as a shoe for the everyday athlete. The Pegasus collection has since expanded its arsenal to suit a wider audience of runners. The new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 features Nike React foam for better cushioning and a wider forefoot to give you more space for your toes.” The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 A.I.R. Kelly Anna London style is a standout from the new arrivals. The coloring is fantastic for summer, and it was the result of a collaboration with talented artist Kelly Anna London. These shoes were also designed with a barely-there approach to help give you the most natural stride possible. They’re priced at $160 and are a perfect running shoe for every day, as well as a great Father’s Day gift.

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Shoes

Do you like to run on the trails? If so, the Nike Wildhorse 7 Running Shoe will help propel you up the mountain. It’s available in three color options and is highly ventilated for added comfort. It has a really unique outsole with multidirectional lugs to help give you traction as well. These stylish shoes are priced at $130 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe when hiking or running the trails.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 A.I.R. 

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 A.I.R. Running Shoes. These shoes are one of Nike’s lightest weight shoes, and they feature a new Flywire technology for added support and breathability. They’re also designed with a foam insole that’s responsive for a bouncy step. This style comes in a new coloring for summer, or you can customize it to your personal favorite coloring. You can pick up a pair for yourself with a price tag of $160.

