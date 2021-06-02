Progear’s Power Cage is the instant home gym of your dreams, now $201 (Save $199)

Macy’s is offering the Progear 1600 Ultra Strength Power Cage for $200.99 shipped. Down from the $340 list price, but going for as much as $400 on Amazon, this $199 savings marks the best available and lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Constructed from 2×2-inch steel tubing, this seven-foot tall cage is meant to accommodate a variety of strength building workouts for up to 800-pounds of weight. Two easy-to-install J-hooks will hold up the Olympic training bars, so you can mix and match for pull-ups, push-ups, weight lifting, and more. Rated 5/5 stars. See below for more options.

With all of your savings today, you can even throw in this highly-rated foldable weight bench for $120 when you clip the on-page coupon. The steel frame and durable leather exterior can withstand up to 600-pounds. It folds and contorts to keep up with whatever workout intensive you can throw at it. And when you’re done, you can fold it in half for easy storage. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For a budget-friendly way to stay fit this summer, why not get a little playful with this anti-burst exercise ball? I’ve been enjoying the one in my basement for pre-workout stretches, and the occasional game of undodgeable-dodgeball. And now, you can join in on the fun for just $5.50. Or hit up our sports and fitness guide for other imaginative ways to keep in shape.

Progear Power Cage features:

Product dimensions- 50.4″ L x 46.3″W x 83.7″ H

Large walk in space providing easy side to side movement

Two j-hooks with easy lock-in design for racking/un-racking Olympic bars

Safety bars are compatible with 7′ Olympic bars

19 adjustable height levels for the safety bars

Multi-position over head chin up/pull up grip bars

