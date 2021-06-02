FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $5.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to undercut this anti-burst exercise ball (Save 37%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessBalanceFrom
37% off $5.50

Amazon is offering the BalanceFrom Anti-Burst Exercise Ball for $5.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Affordably add an exercise ball to your workout routine with today’s notable discount. It’s bundled with a foot pump to make it easy for you to add air whenever it is needed. The exterior is comprised of thick and durable materials that are rated to withstand up to 2,000 pounds of weight. This exercise ball spans 38-45 centimeters and is backed by a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Always be ready to wipe down your exercise equipment with a bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s able to quickly and easily remove dirt while also leaving behind a “refreshingly mild citrus scent.” Well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when cashing in on Amazon 1-day resistance band sale from under $10 or this exercise gear roundup from $15.50. If you’d rather get in shape while making memories outdoors, check out Intex’s #1 best-selling 2-person inflatable kayak at $97 which is bound to pair nicely with Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent at $116.50.

BalanceFrom Anti-Burst Exercise Ball features:

  • Anti-burst – made with thick and durable materials. We put your safety as a top priority during manufacturing. Rated up to 2, 000 pounds
  • Slip resistant – commercial grade material provides an excellent slip resistant experience while caring for your safety
  • Easy to clean – our fitness ball is easy to clean with just a soft damp cloth. Most important, Our fitness ball is phthalates free and doesn’t contain any heavy metal elements

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

BalanceFrom

About the Author

Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription ...
Intex’s #1 best-selling 2-person inflatable kayak...
Try out 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited + HD for FRE...
Add a TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart Bulb to your setu...
Upgrade your desk with this triple monitor articulating...
Bring hands-free Alexa to your smart TV with AmazonR...
Elevate the look of your office with Globe ElectricR...
1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winn...
Show More Comments

Related

1-year low

Amazon will ship Weslo’s Folding Bluetooth Treadmill to your door for $298 (Save $62)

$298 Learn More
35% off

Exercise gear from $15.50: Chin-up full body trainer, elliptical machine, bikes, more (Up to 35% off)

From $15.50 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to $260 off RYOBI combo kits, power tools, and more

$260 off Learn More

Converse headlines S21 Pride collection with an iconic skater collab

Learn More
Prime-only

Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription boxes: Dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more

From $7 Learn More
33% off

Intex’s #1 best-selling 2-person inflatable kayak dives to $97 (Save 33%)

$97 Learn More
$32 value

Try out 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited + HD for FREE if you’re a Prime member

FREE Learn More
New lows

mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is down to a new low of $90, more at 40% off

40% off Learn More