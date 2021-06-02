At $5.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to undercut this anti-burst exercise ball (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the BalanceFrom Anti-Burst Exercise Ball for $5.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Affordably add an exercise ball to your workout routine with today’s notable discount. It’s bundled with a foot pump to make it easy for you to add air whenever it is needed. The exterior is comprised of thick and durable materials that are rated to withstand up to 2,000 pounds of weight. This exercise ball spans 38-45 centimeters and is backed by a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

BalanceFrom Anti-Burst Exercise Ball features:

Anti-burst – made with thick and durable materials. We put your safety as a top priority during manufacturing. Rated up to 2, 000 pounds

Slip resistant – commercial grade material provides an excellent slip resistant experience while caring for your safety

Easy to clean – our fitness ball is easy to clean with just a soft damp cloth. Most important, Our fitness ball is phthalates free and doesn’t contain any heavy metal elements

