FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Try out 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited + HD for FREE if you’re a Prime member

-
AmazonMedia
$32 value FREE

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering new subscribing Prime members a 4-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE, with a no-cost upgrade to Amazon Music HD. Normally, you’d pay $8 per month for the service, with today’s deal saving you a total of $32. Note: Your Music Unlimited service will renew at $8 per month after four months unless you cancel. Have you been wanting to give a premium music streaming service a try? Well, if so, this is a great deal to take advantage of. You’ll enjoy access to on-demand, ad-free music as well as offline listening if you don’t have access to a stable network connection. Plus, Amazon recently included its HD service with Unlimited, so you’ll even have access to high-quality content that wasn’t previously available. There’s also an option to follow your favorite podcasts, should you be into that. Learn more right here.

If you don’t want to even trial a paid streaming service, we have an option for you. Well, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music. The main thing to keep in mind is that Music Unlimited delivers up to 70 million songs, though the rest of the features are quite similar.

For those that prefer books to music, be sure to check out this Audible discount we found earlier today. It scores Prime members 4-months of Audible Premium Plus for just $7 per month. That’s a 53% savings from its normal going rate, and allows you to pick up a few audiobooks to listen to this summer on a budget.

Terms & Conditions:

This 4-month free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is a limited time offer and is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Highly-rated made in the US kids’ Green Toys now ...
At $5.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to undercut thi...
Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription ...
Add a TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart Bulb to your setu...
Upgrade your desk with this triple monitor articulating...
Bring hands-free Alexa to your smart TV with AmazonR...
Elevate the look of your office with Globe ElectricR...
1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winn...
Show More Comments

Related

53% off

Early Prime Day Audible deal drops Premium Plus to under $7/month (Save 53%)

Under $7 Learn More
Save $120

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $120)

From $100 Learn More

Amazon officially announces Prime Day for June 21 with 48 hours of deals

Learn More

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router Review: Near Gigabit wireless speeds are finally here

Learn More
60% off

Highly-rated made in the US kids’ Green Toys now up to 60% off with deals from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
37% off

At $5.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to undercut this anti-burst exercise ball (Save 37%)

$5.50 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to $260 off RYOBI combo kits, power tools, and more

$260 off Learn More

Converse headlines S21 Pride collection with an iconic skater collab

Learn More