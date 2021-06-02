After officially announcing its 2-day event, Prime Day, Amazon has already begun to roll out early discounts. Right now, as an early Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering its Prime members 4-months of Audible Premium Plus for $6.95 per month. Note: This offer is exclusive to Prime members and likely only those who are new to Audible, but your mileage may vary, as Amazon isn’t clear whether previous Audible subscribers are eligible. For comparison, Audible Premium Plus normally costs $14.95 per month, which is what your subscription will renew at after the 4-month period.

Audible’s Premium Plus plan includes everything the standard Plus plan does, as well as access to exclusive sales, 30% off other Premium content, and one free book per month. The Plus catalog, which is included in its entirety here, offers thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and much more with your monthly subscription, as well. Learn more in our announcement coverage right here.

With today’s deal, you’re saving around $32 over the course of four months. So, why not pick up an Echo Dot for just $30? This is $2 below your savings, allowing you to access audiobooks and more with simple voice commands. Plus, it leverages Amazon’s Alexa service to offer smart home control, the ability to play music, and much more.

Since we’re talking Amazon’s Audible Prime Day deal above, let’s take a closer look at what’s already here and what we can expect to see over the next few weeks. We’ve already seen Fire TV deals roll in, as well as household essential discounts take place. Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event that’s taking place June 21-22, where millions of sales will roll in and out throughout the hours. We’ll be here for the entire event, bringing you coverage of the best deals, sales, and discounts that we can find during it.

More about Audible Premium Plus:

The Audible Premium Plus membership (starting at $14.95 per month plus applicable sales tax) will give you your fix of bestsellers and new releases. With a credit, you can pick any title in our premium selection to keep forever. On top of that, you can listen all you want to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts including exclusive series, courtesy of the included Plus Catalog. You can stream or download any of these included titles. You also get access to exclusive deals and discounts and listen across devices without losing your place.

