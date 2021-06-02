FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Early Prime Day Audible deal drops Premium Plus to under $7/month (Save 53%)

-
AmazonMediaaudible
53% off Under $7

After officially announcing its 2-day event, Prime Day, Amazon has already begun to roll out early discounts. Right now, as an early Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering its Prime members 4-months of Audible Premium Plus for $6.95 per month. Note: This offer is exclusive to Prime members and likely only those who are new to Audible, but your mileage may vary, as Amazon isn’t clear whether previous Audible subscribers are eligible. For comparison, Audible Premium Plus normally costs $14.95 per month, which is what your subscription will renew at after the 4-month period.

Audible’s Premium Plus plan includes everything the standard Plus plan does, as well as access to exclusive sales, 30% off other Premium content, and one free book per month. The Plus catalog, which is included in its entirety here, offers thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and much more with your monthly subscription, as well. Learn more in our announcement coverage right here.

With today’s deal, you’re saving around $32 over the course of four months. So, why not pick up an Echo Dot for just $30? This is $2 below your savings, allowing you to access audiobooks and more with simple voice commands. Plus, it leverages Amazon’s Alexa service to offer smart home control, the ability to play music, and much more.

Since we’re talking Amazon’s Audible Prime Day deal above, let’s take a closer look at what’s already here and what we can expect to see over the next few weeks. We’ve already seen Fire TV deals roll in, as well as household essential discounts take place. Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event that’s taking place June 21-22, where millions of sales will roll in and out throughout the hours. We’ll be here for the entire event, bringing you coverage of the best deals, sales, and discounts that we can find during it.

More about Audible Premium Plus:

The Audible Premium Plus membership (starting at $14.95 per month plus applicable sales tax) will give you your fix of bestsellers and new releases. With a credit, you can pick any title in our premium selection to keep forever. On top of that, you can listen all you want to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts including exclusive series, courtesy of the included Plus Catalog. You can stream or download any of these included titles. You also get access to exclusive deals and discounts and listen across devices without losing your place.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

audible

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon offering FREE $10 credits ahead of Prime Day wit...
Govee is lighting up the night with up to 47% off 100-f...
Anker’s Apple Health Smart Scale bundled with a s...
Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at u...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $9...
Amazon 1-day resistance band sale with bundles starting...
Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now d...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe C...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $120

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $120)

From $100 Learn More
30% off

Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60) + PS Plus, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Prime-only

Amazon offering FREE $10 credits ahead of Prime Day with $40 gift card purchases

$10 credit Learn More

Anker debuts new eufy SoloCam lineup alongside refreshed Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Learn More
Save 47%

Govee is lighting up the night with up to 47% off 100-foot RGB smart strips and more from $16

$22.50 Learn More
Reg. $28

Anker’s Apple Health Smart Scale bundled with a smart plug now $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)

$18 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 2, 2021 – Official iPhone MagSafe cases $40, Mac mini $99 off, more

Listen now