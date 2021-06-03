These highly-rated 4K action cameras can shoot up to 240FPS, starting at $45 (Save 50%)

Apeman (100% positive feedback last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Action Camera 4K for $44.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Recently selling for as much as $90, that coupon will slash a full 50% off the list price to mark a new all-time low. This Wi-Fi enabled camera shoots in self-stabilizing 4K24 or 2K30 video, with a 1080p option at 60FPS, plus a 20MP photos to boot. You can utilize four different lens angles to make sure you’re getting the cleanest shot for each adventure. A waterproof case is also included for deep sea shooting up to 40-meters. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 filmmakers. Hit the jump for more options.

We searched and scoured, and Apeman’s offering is simply the best 4K action camera deal we can find. However, if you don’t mind bumping the price up just $10, then you can score Victure’s 4K60 camera for even smoother shooting. Once you clip the on-page coupon, you can bring the price down from the usual $100 tag to a new low at just $60. It comes quipped with an IP68 waterproof case, built-in 6-axis stabilizer, a myriad of sport modes, and the capacity to shoot at up to 240 frames per second at 720p. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,400 shoppers.

If you’re looking forward to staying fit for any feat this summer, Progear has a one-stop option for the bodybuilder in us all. Part dope industrial centerpiece, part instant home gym, Progear’s Power Cage can accommodate a variety of strength building workouts, and right now it’s down to $201 shipped.

Although, you can find more affordable options in our sports-fitness guide as well. So don’t sweat it if that’s too steep for your workout plans – or you just don’t have room for a 7-foot tall steel cage, either.

More on the Apeman Action Camera 4K:

APEMAN A80 action camera features 4K 24FPS, 2K/30FPS, 1080P/60FPS video, and 20MP photo resolution enables you to take incredible photos and capture every exciting moment. Built-in smart gyroscope and anti-shaking mode delivers steady and smooth videos. Ideal for shooting outdoor activities. The High-quality waterproof case can make this camera work normally for even underwater 40 meters.

