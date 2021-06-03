Carhartt Summer Essentials Sale offers styles from $6 shipped: T-Shirts, shorts, socks, more

The Carhartt Summer Essentials Sale takes up to 25% off nearly 200 items with pricing starting at just $6. Prices are as marked. Update your everyday workwear or casual pieces with deals on t-shirts, shorts, boots, socks, accessories, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the popular Force Cotton Delmont T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $16. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $27. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it easily pairs with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. The sweat-wicking material is also perfect for summer weather and it even resists stains. You can choose from several color options and with over 1,500 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Old Navy Flash Sale that’s offering thousands of deals from just $7.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!