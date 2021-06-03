After roughly two years of leaks, rumors, and speculation, AirTags are finally among us and companion accessories continue to roll out. Case-Mate has joined the crew with three new offerings of its own that are comprised of AirTags Sticker, Clip Ring, and Tough Sport. Unlike Apple, pricing is rather reasonable with options started from $10 each. While Clip Ring and Tough Sport go toe-to-toe with many options from big brands currently on the market, the new AirTags Sticker is sort of a different story. Continue reading to learn more.

Perhaps the most interesting Case-Mate release is the AirTags Sticker holder. Owners simply slide an AirTag into this holder, then peel and stick it wherever needed. Case-Mate touts this offering as perfect for attaching to remotes, car seats, bikes, electronics, and the list goes on.

A flexible outer shell makes it easy to slide your Apple tracking accessory inside, and each AirTags Sticker holder costs as little as $10 when purchasing them in a pack of four. Buying each individually will set you back $14.99. Case-Mate Sticker can be ordered either directly from the company’s site or its Amazon storefront.

Next up we’ve got Case-Mate Clip Ring. Arguably it tries to tap into Apple’s Key Ring marketshare with a much lower price, which has become commonplace for AirTags accessory manufacturers. Case-Mate describes this unit as wielding a heavy-duty ring clip in addition to a snap enclosure for easily inserting and removing an AirTag. Clip Ring is up for grabs right now at Amazon and Case-Mate and is priced at $19.99.

Last on the list we have Tough Sport. This unit mimics Clip Ring, but as its name suggests, the unit opts for a more sporty look. Instead of adhering to a surface like Case-Mate’s AirTags Sticker, this offering simply loops onto everything from keys to luggage, purses, and just about anything else you want to keep tabs on. Pricing for Tough Sport is set at $14.99 and it can be ordered from Amazon or Case-Mate.

Apple accessories are known for many things, but a couple that stand out include high prices and often top-tier quality standards. Even if the latter rings true, it’s hard for many to justify buying a case that costs more than the product itself. Thankfully Case-Mate’s new AirTags Sticker, Clip Ring, and Tough Sport all clock in at $20 or less, which is likely to make this accessory purchase much easier to live with.

