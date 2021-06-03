Home Depot takes up to $500 off garage and tool storage, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $500 off garage and workshop storage from top brands like Husky, NewAge, and more. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Throughout the sale, you’ll find price cuts on ways to tidy up the garage as well as offerings to finally organize your toolkit. So whether you’re looking to completely renovate the workshop or just replace an aging workbench, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices to date from top brands here like Husky and more. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating, and you’ll find our top picks down below.

Notable storage deals at Home Depot include:

Before you go shop all of the other price cuts in today’s sale, be sure to go check out all of the highlights in Home Depot’s new RYOBI tool sale. With a selection of single tools, combo kits, and accessories on sale, you’ll be able to save as much as $260 off of everything right here.

Husky Garage Steel Storage System features:

Adds this eight-piece cabinet set to your garage, basement or workspace as a storage solution. Its durable steel construction stands up to the rigors of daily use, harsh temperatures and humidity. Replace the adjustable feet of the included base cabinets with the Husky Caster Kits for easy mobility. This storage set includes a Husky 28 in. 1-Drawer 2-Door Base Cabinet, Husky 28 in. 2-Door Base Cabinet, Husky 6 ft. Workbench and two Husky 5 in. x 2 in. Caster Kits.

